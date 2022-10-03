UM nurses ratify new contract that includes $5K bonus, 22.5% pay hike over four years

The Detroit News

An "overwhelming majority" of more than 6,200 nurses at the University of Michigan have voted to ratify a new contract that includes a 22.5% pay increase over the course of the four-year agreement.

Saturday's vote was held after the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council reached a tentative contract agreement with the university in late September that included improved mechanisms for balancing workloads, competitive wages and a provision to end mandatory overtime. UM nurses had been working without a contract since June 30.

“We are grateful that our nurses choose to work and build their careers at University of Michigan Health,” said Marschall Runge of Michigan Medicine and Dean of the U-M Medical School in a statement Saturday after the weekend vote. “We are pleased to offer a very competitive package that recognizes the value our nurses bring to our patients and our organization.”

Under the new $273 million contract, nurse practitioners will be placed in a new salary step model while all other nurses will receive a 7.5% increase in the first year of the agreement. All bargaining unit members will receive a 6% increase in the second year of the contract, 5% in the third, and 4% in the fourth.

Along with the pay increases, the ratified contract, which took effect immediately, includes a $5,000 bonus for each nurse, elimination of mandatory overtime and expanded staffing guidelines.

“Our exemplary nurses are a valued and crucial part of our world class healthcare team,” said chief nurse executive Nancy May, D.N.P., R.N.

“We believe this generous package will help us continue to retain and recruit excellent nurses. We look forward to working with our nursing community as we continue our efforts to bring top-ranked healthcare to our patients and communities across the state and beyond.”

The University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council's bargaining team called the new contract historic. They said for the first time ever, there will now be monetary penalties if the university doesn't safely staff the hospital.

"All of us should feel proud that we have won a new contract that will make Michigan Medicine a better place to work for generations of nurses to come," said the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council's bargaining team in a statement shared on Facebook.