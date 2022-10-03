Vaping, smokeless tobacco products to be banned at UM

Vaping will be banned on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses when its new tobacco policy is updated next month.

The policy, which bans all tobacco products, is effective Nov. 17, the same day as the Great American Smokeout, an annual event by the American Cancer Society aimed at encouraging smokers to quit.

UM's campuses went smoke-free in 2011. But the new policy adds vaping devices and smokeless tobacco products, sometimes called "chew" or "dip."

The ban will include use of these products in university buildings, facilities and grounds, and university-owned vehicles. Tobacco use will only be allowed in privately-owned vehicles and on public sidewalks adjacent to public thoroughfares.

“This update is a natural progression of our efforts to improve the overall well-being of our campus community,” said Rob Ernst, chief health officer and associate vice president of student life for health and wellness.

“Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death, disease and disability in the U.S. When we instituted our smoke-free policy in 2011, this new generation of products was not commonly used. But during the last decade, the sale of ENDS has more than doubled.”

