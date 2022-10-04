Kensington Metropark finishes $300,000 in updates to boost access for paddlers

The Detroit News

Brighton — Paddlers at Brighton's Kensington Metropark will have improved access to water this fall thanks to updates to one of the park's boat launch areas.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks was awarded a $154,000 grant for upgrades to Kensington's West Boat Launch area on Kent Lake, officials said Tuesday. The grant is through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

They said they added $154,000 in matching funds to complete the project, which included a new accessible floating dock, launch and gangway, two new pea stone and sand launch areas, parking lot restriping, accessible picnic tables and grills, accessible walkways, and an accessible restroom at the park's West Boat Launch area.

"We are excited to complete these improvements in time for our visitors to enjoy this fall. Whether paddling for exercise, relaxation, fishing, or to take in the colorful views, Kensington Metropark and the Huron River will not disappoint,” Amy McMillan, Huron-Clinton Metroparks's director, said in a statement. "Grant funding, like the DNR Trust Fund Grants, provide the Metroparks and other park systems an avenue for optimizing their project funds to finish larger projects than they otherwise would be able to. It allows us to continue to increase accessibility and provide improved experiences for all our visitors."