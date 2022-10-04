Michigan farm treated produce with human waste, state officials say

The Detroit News

State health officials are warning consumers not to eat produce from a southern Michigan farm after the farm allegedly was using untreated human waste.

During a routine produce safety inspection, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found Kuntry Gardens of Homer "was using raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sale," officials said in a statement Monday.

The use violates the Michigan Food Law, PA 92 of 2000, as well as other state and federal laws and regulations, according to the release.

"MDARD has placed impacted product still on the farm under seizure and is working with the farm to oversee disposition and corrective action," representatives wrote.

Representatives for the farm could not immediately be reached.

Besides the Kuntry Gardens location, its products have been sold elsewhere in Michigan:

• Busch’s Fresh Food Market stores in Ann Arbor, Brighton, Canton, Clinton, Dexter, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Novi, Pinckney, Plymouth-Northville, Rochester Hills, Saline, South Lyon, Tecumseh and West Bloomfield• Simply Fresh Market, 7300 Grand River, Brighton• White Lotus, 7217 W. Liberty, Ann Arbor• Argus Farm Stop, 325 W. Liberty, Ann Arbor• Agricole Farm Stop, 118 N. Main, Chelsea• Pure Pastures, 1192 Ann Arbor, Plymouth• Ypsilanti Coop, 312 North River, Ypsilanti• Greener Pastures Market, 21202 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon• Holiday Market, 520 S. Lilley, Canton Township• Cherry Capitol, Traverse City

No illnesses have been reported to date, MDARD officials said. The state urges anyone experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, jaundice (yellowing of the skin), fever, abdominal cramps, loss of appetite, weakness, headache or other symptoms of foodborne illness to seek medical advice.

"If not treated professionally, human waste and other body fluids can spread dangerous infectious diseases such as hepatitis A, Clostridium difficile, E coli, rotavirus and norovirus," the department said.

For questions or concerns, consumers can contact MDARD at 1-800-292-3939 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.