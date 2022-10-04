Whitmer signs order aimed at lowering insulin costs in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday signed an executive directive to determine how the state can lower the cost of insulin, her office announced.

"The egregiously high cost of insulin is unsustainable," Whitmer said in the order. "My administration is committed to making insulin available to those who need it at an affordable price."

The governor's move comes after U.S. President Joe Biden in August signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which caps insulin copayments at $35 per month starting in January for Medicare beneficiaries only. A $35-per-month limit on out-of-pocket costs for those on private health insurance was removed from the legislation.

Whitmer's order noted "many Michiganders who need life-saving insulin are not covered by the IRA, including the uninsured and those who face large out-of-pocket costs under their private insurance plans. While the House of Representatives has voted on legislation to extend cost caps, further federal action remains uncertain."

She added: "We cannot wait. We must take immediate action to make insulin affordable for Michiganders while creating jobs in the state."

Michigan has some 912,000 residents with diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association.

The White House reported about 122,000 Michigan Medicare beneficiaries used insulin in 2020.

A 2020 report released by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found domestic insulin prices rose dramatically in the past decade, and a standard unit has been more than 10 times the price in 32 other countries.

"Our neighbors, family, and friends with diabetes need insulin to survive and for too long, drug companies have been jacking up prices, forcing them to make impossible choices between medication, food, rent, or other bills," Whitmer said in a statement Monday. "... I am grateful to ongoing, bipartisan efforts in the Michigan Legislature and by Attorney General Nessel to reduce the price of insulin, and I will work with anyone to lower the cost of this life-saving drug."

The governor's order tasks state departments with evaluating options to lower insulin cost, including developing a low-cost product to distribute in Michigan; producing such items; and launching a manufacturing facility.

Department reports on the opportunities are due by Dec. 20, according to the directive.

"With so many Michiganders struggling to manage their diabetes, access to readily available and affordable insulin is critical. All insulin users, including those with both public or private insurance plans, should have that opportunity and get the insulin they need,” said state Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, in a statement from Whitmer's office. “This Executive Directive by Governor Whitmer, coupled with the Senate passing my insulin resolution last week, shows we agree that something needs to be done. I look forward to working with the governor, state departments and the Legislature to create an initiative that can help so many of our citizens.”

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive, added: “Access to insulin can make all the difference to the health of nearly one million Michiganders suffering from diabetes. ... Reducing the cost of insulin will help improve the health of our state’s residents by ensuring they have access to the medications they need.”