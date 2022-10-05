Thousands of fentanyl pills seized in Michigan as part of DEA's One Pill Can Kill initiative

Federal authorities have seized about 10 million fake pills containing fentanyl instead of a prescription medication, including 4 million deadly doses in Michigan and Ohio, between May 23 and Sept. 8 as part of a nationwide enforcement initiative targeting the synthetic opioid.

The Drug Enforcement Administration concluded phase three of its One Pill Can Kill initiative on Sept. 8. Authorities also seized almost 1,000 pounds of powdered fentanyl nationwide, according to Orville Greene, Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Four million deadly doses of fentanyl were seized in Michigan and Ohio between May 23 and Sept. 8, most of which were seized in Ohio, Greene said. Forty percent of the pills that the DEA analyzed contained a fatal dosage of fentanyl.

During phase 3 of the enforcement initiative, 2,586 fentanyl pills were seized in Michigan, compared to 87,120 pills and 165 pounds of powdered fentanyl in Ohio. The DEA said the drug problem is no worse in Ohio compared to Michigan, but several drug trafficking attempts that were intercepted in Toledo and Dayton were likely headed to Michigan.

The DEA started the One Pill Can Kill enforcement effort last September to combat the threat of fentanyl disguised as fake prescription medications. Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. Cartels that mass produce fentanyl are pressing it into fake pills that are marketed as pharmaceuticals like OxyContin, Xanax and Adderall but do not contain any medication. Traffickers market and sell these fake pills on social media, the DEA found. The DEA's initiative sought to educate the public and increase awareness about the fake pill threat. People should not take pills they weren't prescribed, Greene said.

"With each phase we're seizing more pills, more fentanyl," Greene said. "We're also communicating more with our communities and what we're seeing is an increase ... so the educational portion, the outreach portion of our strategy is extremely important."

Greene called fentanyl the most urgent threat to our communities as rainbow fentanyl grows more common in drug cartels. Rainbow fentanyl refers to, "brightly colored fentanyl pills and also in powdered form, the brightly colored powder, which DEA believes is a way of marketing to a younger demographic of users," Greene said.

The leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45 is drug overdoses and in 2021 the CDC reported approximately 107,622 overdoses, most of which were from opioids. Overdoses are also only expected to increase by 2024, Greene said.

During phase three of One Pill Can Kill, 129 trafficking investigations were linked to social media, particularly Snapchat, Greene said. He encouraged families to have open and honest conversations about the dangers of fake pills, making sure to include young children, especially those who use social media.

"I think just having to start in that conversation and making them aware ... and just making them aware that if a pill isn't prescribed to you, you should not take it, it's extremely important," Greene said. "A majority of people who are taking fentanyl are not seeking fentanyl and they have no idea what they're ingesting."

Precursor chemicals for fentanyl are sent from China to Mexico where fentanyl is massed produced by the Sinaloa Cartel and the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion and smuggled across the border into the United States, Greene said. If there is a demand for drugs the cartels will have a local presence and southeast Michigan is no exception. The DEA has seized rainbow fentanyl in southeast Michigan in the last several months, Greene said.

"The fentanyl isn't being manufactured locally," Greene said. "The cartels have affiliates all over the country."

Cartels use the anonymity of social media and things like brightly colored emoji codes to market fentanyl and other opioids to children and young adults.

"It's a marketing ploy. Where are the folks that you're trying to reach? Right where's your demographic? You're looking at a younger demographic, again with Rainbow fentanyl," Greene said. "Snapchat is what we're seeing mostly. ... It's because of the anonymity, you know, the end to end encryption and the fact that those messages, they go away after a certain period of time."

hmackay@detroitnews.com

@hmackayDN