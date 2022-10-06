Mich. man found with homemade bomb, drugs on him charged

A 33-year-old northern Michigan man faces several felony charges after state troopers found guns, a homemade bomb and drugs in the pickup truck in which he was riding, police said.

Vincent Patrick Kelly, 33, of Buckley, was charged in Traverse City's 86th District Court with delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, a 20-year felony, using a firearm during a felony, a 2-year felony, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun, a 5-year felony. A judge set his bond at $10,000.

State police also said they expect to file additional charges against Kelly since the investigation is ongoing.

Kelly was arrested at about 7 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2022, in a parking lot on Vance Road in Blair Township, officials said. They said troopers with the state police's Cadillac Post on patrol saw two pickup trucks in the lot and it appeared their occupants were conducting a drug sale.

Troopers followed one of the trucks and stopped it on M-37. They learned one of the four people inside the truck, who was later identified as Kelly, had a warrant out for his arrest for absconding from probation. He and the other three people were arrested.

Officials said they searched Kelly and found empty baggies with traces of a white powdery substance, suboxone strips, a small blue straw, and a homemade explosive device with a fuse on him. Testing later determined the substance was methamphetamine.

The state police's Bomb Squad was called to the scene and seized the explosive device, authorities said. It was detonated at a safe location.

After questioning, detectives released the truck's driver and the other two people who were in the vehicle, police said.

The truck was impounded for evidence processing and searched after investigators obtained a search warrant. Police searched the seat where they found Kelly and recovered a 9mm handgun, ammunition, and brass knuckles. They also found a short-barrel shotgun in the truck's bed.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Kelly absconded from probation in July. He was sentenced in November 2021 to a maximum of two years after pleading guilty to tampering with an electronic monitoring device, lying to police, and a drug possession charge.

