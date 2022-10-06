Michigan sends nearly 50 Red Cross volunteers to help in Ian's wake

Nearly 50 volunteers with the American Red Cross' Michigan chapter are helping disaster relief efforts for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, officials said Wednesday.

The Red Cross Michigan Region has sent 47 volunteers and five Emergency Response Vehicles from the Michigan Region to Florida. Officials said it's one of the largest contingents of volunteers among all Red Cross Regions across the country. More than 1,500 Red Cross volunteers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are supporting the relief efforts, they said.

"It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida and the Red Cross is working day and night, alongside our partners to provide food, shelter, and comfort for people facing the heartbreaking devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian," Mary Lynn Foster, regional chief executive officer, said in a statement. "With help from our partners, we’re reaching out to offer relief and support so that no one faces this tough time alone."

One volunteer from Michigan who was deployed to Florida said the hurricane and flooding devastated communities there.

"This is a tough one on these folks," said Tom Westgate, who is piloting one of the emergency vehicles along with his wife, Mary, and distributing food and water in north Fort Myers. "I’ve never seen Hurricane damage like this."

This is the couple’s 50th deployment with the Red Cross, officials said.

“These people have no power, still,” he said. “I think it’s like 90 degrees out.”

Anyone who wants to help victims of Hurricane Ian through the American Red Cross should make a donation at redcross.org or by calling 1 (800) RED-CROSS. They can also donate blood by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1 (800) RED-CROSS. Volunteers are also needed and they can sign up at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

cramirez@detroitnews.comTwitter: @CharlesERamirez