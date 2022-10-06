Monroe deputy accused of making racial comment to get more training

A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy accused of making racially insensitive comments to a Black woman in August after she was assaulted received counseling and will undergo additional training, officials said.

The issue stems from an incident that happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, in the parking lot of the Liquor Cabinet at 7375 Secor Road in Lambertville. The deputy, who is White, and the woman who was assaulted, later identified as Tracy Douglas, 59, exchanged words in which told her he was "probably more Black" than she was because he was from southwest Detroit.

"The comments made by the deputy are unacceptable and are not consistent with the values, mission, and vision of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

They also said an internal investigation into the comments is ongoing and all of the agency's deputies will receive additional training in implicit bias and cultural diversity.

Multiple TikTok videos of the August incident, some shared by one of the women involved in the altercation, prompted the sheriff's office to investigate. No charges have been filed.

According to police, the incident — which started after a car door allegedly dinged another in the store's parking lot, sparking a fight between Douglas and a White couple — escalated after a deputy on patrol saw a small crowd gathered in front of the liquor store. He arrived at the scene after Douglas had been assaulted.

Police said as the two women fought, three people exited the truck. The group separated the two women and the second woman's boyfriend allegedly approached Douglas, who was restrained, and struck her. The blow bloodied Douglas' face, authorities said.

Police said both women suffered injuries in their fight. Douglas was later taken to a hospital while the other woman told the deputy she would seek treatment on her own.

Officials said that as the deputy attempted to de-escalate the situation, Douglas allegedly slapped him. The deputy warned Douglas that "he would force her to the ground if she struck him again," the sheriff's office said.

Douglas responded by questioning whether he said that because she is Black. The sheriff's office said the deputy took exception to the accusation and responded, "What the (expletive) does that have to do with anything?" He also asked where Douglas was from and made the "probably more Black" comment after she said she was from Temperance, Michigan.

Critics have questioned why no charges have been filed after the assault. The sheriff's office has defended that decision because of inconsistent statements about happened and how it happened. The deputy also was not able to review surveillance footage

"Race played no part in that decision, rather is a standard technique to safely separate parties in conflict as was occurring during this incident," officials said.

Darnell Barton, an attorney for Douglas, who suffered a broken nose and concussion in the August incident, is expected on Thursday to announce plans to file a lawsuit against those involved.

