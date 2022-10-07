Temperatures drop ahead of breezy fall weekend

Friday will finally feel like fall in Metro Detroit with temperatures peaking in the upper 40s to low 50s, a sharp drop compared to Thursday's high which reached the mid-70s.

The sweater weather will continue into the weekend, increasing slightly to a high of 58 degrees Saturday and the mid-60s on Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service reports.

Skies will remain clear until the next chance of rain on Wednesday and Metro Detroiters can expect pleasant but breezy conditions throughout the weekend, NWS predicts. Wind speeds could reach 15 mph through Sunday.

It'll be even cooler in mid-Michigan and the west side of the state. A frost advisory is in place for Friday night in the Grand Rapids area which could freeze plants and other outdoor vegetation. Lansing, Charlotte, Jackson and Battle Creek are all under freeze advisories Friday night as well, the National Weather Service says.

hmackay@detroitnews.com