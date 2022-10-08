Aldi recalls falafel after 11 in Michigan sickened

Aldi is recalling two types of falafel after the products were linked to an E. coli outbreak that sickened 11 people in Michigan and nine others across the United States, federal officials announced Friday.

The company is recalling Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel as well as Earth Grown Vegan Garlic and Herb Falafel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a safety alert.

Both boxes are 12 ounces and have been removed from shelves, according to the notice.

The CDC said on its site the products were sold in Aldi stores. Representatives said it was also available through Instacart.

Aldi recommends people discard all lot codes of the product, which can be returned to a local store for a refund.

Those sickened range in age from younger than 1 to 71 years old, the CDC said. Besides Michigan, the cases were reported in Wisconsin, Ohio, Kansas, Florida and Iowa, according to the website.

So far 20 people have been sickened from July through September, and five were hospitalized, but the CDC notes the "outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses" as some people are not tested for the illness.

Consumers are advised to check their freezer for the product and wash items and surfaces it may have touched.

E. coli symptoms include diarrhea, particularly if it lasts for more than three days and does not improve; a fever higher than 102 degrees; dehydration; and intense vomiting to the point you cannot keep liquids down.

Symptoms usually start three to four days after ingesting the bacteria, and most people recover within a week without treatment. Some people may develop kidney problems and need to be hospitalized, the CDC said.