Metro Detroit police, faith leaders discuss what can be done to prevent youth gun violence

Safe, responsible gun ownership, mental health awareness and family are integral to the fight against youth gun violence, police and religious leaders say.

A table talk on the gun violence epidemic was part of Detroit's Faith and Blue Weekend on Saturday, hosted by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives in partnership with Second Ebenezer Church.

In response to the "senseless killing of young children and teenagers" due to gun violence, the Rev. W.J. Rideout of All God's People Church in Roseville encouraged people to store their guns in locked storage cases and make sure they are not attainable by children.

"One of the ways to help in curtailing this is to practice responsible gun safety in our homes and in our communities," Rideout said.

Gun locks are part of the solution to gun violence but 40% of incarcerated individuals still have some kind of mental health issue, said Chief Robert Dunlap of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. State and national elected leaders need to carry out social justice reforms and make sure that justice is applied equitably.

"We believe the conversation is bigger than just gun locks," Dunlap said. "I think we really have to look at, as a community and Wayne County, particularly southeast Michigan, Detroit ... what has oppression done to bring this to where we are?

"When we look at systemic biases, what we're seeing today with gun violence and mental illness, that's not new. This is deeply embedded in the history, not only of this country, but in the systems of government."

Dunlap added that the police can't combat the gun violence epidemic by themselves and they need the support of urban communities.

"We have to create black wealth," he said. "You have to create access for all of our urban communities because our experiences in the inner city are not the same as those in Grosse Pointe and those suburban rich communities."

Faith and Blue Weekend began in 2020 and aims to enable partnerships between local law enforcement and the communities they serve through faith-based organizations. The event concludes a week rife with gun violence in Wayne County.

Last Sunday five Detroit police officers killed Porter Burks, firing 38 rounds at the Black 20-year-old in three seconds after he refused to drop a knife. Burks had a long history of mental illness and several previous run-ins with Detroit police.

On Thursday a shooter at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn opened fire, killing a clerk who worked at the hotel. The suspect, whose name has not been released yet, also had a history of mental illness and substance abuse, authorities say.

Native Detroit resident Derrick Thomas attended the event and criticized using aggressive force on people with mental illness like Burks.

"Maybe we could come up with different ways to not be so aggressive with these mentally ill people ... instead of Tasing them, instead of shooting them," the 42-year-old said.

John Cromer, the founder of the Too Much Incarceration group in Detroit, said his father, a military veteran, always kept guns in his house growing up. But, neither he nor his 13 siblings ever saw the weapons as children because they were stored securely.

"He had enough sense to realize he had to keep it away from his children," Cromer said. "Keep them away from your children, it is not their fault that they're fascinated by guns... so do the responsible thing."

The Rev. Yvette Griffin of Detroit's Pilgrim Baptist Church agreed that often the issues start at home and supportive families and communities are a strong force in combatting gun violence.

"It starts at home, it starts in the community, where there are rules and boundaries," Griffin said. "Accountability starts at home. Love starts at home. Discipline starts at home."

The Wayne State University Center For Urban Studies gave out 100 free gun locks at the event, which can prevent children from accidentally discharging firearms they find.

"We are giving out firearm child locks, so they protect the kids from harming themselves and others if they get a hold of a gun," said Cornelius Mitchell, a 19-year-old volunteer with the Center for Urban Studies.

Rideout encouraged people to vote for politicians who will pass gun safety laws, including those requiring extensive background checks for purchasing a firearm.

"If you want our votes, come get our thoughts," Rideout said. "It's time to make these legislators accountable. ... They will have the power and influence to push legislation that can help assist in stopping the number of gun deaths that occurred and have caused countless numbers of families to lose loved ones."

He also said greater diversity in law enforcement is needed.

"There are young men and women, brothers and sisters that are eligible to serve, to serve the communities from where they live," Wideout said. "When we look at the Black Lives Matter movement, along with the other shootings of Black men and women at the hands of law enforcement, it has garnered this need ... this call to action."

