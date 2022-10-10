Amtrak refunds offered after 13-hour ride from Pontiac

About 450 passengers were stuck on a combined train Friday bound for Chicago from Pontiac and other points in Michigan for up to 13 hours, reportedly without electricity or working toilets.

As a result of complaints, passengers are being offered a refund or a credit toward a future Amtrak trip, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said in a Monday email.

Amtrak reached out to customers affected by the delays, he said.

"We began contacting customers from both trains over the weekend to repeat our apologies and offer them refunds or transportation credit for a future trip, at their option," Magliari wrote in the email.

Mechanical issues and a passenger's medical emergency are the reasons the trains were delayed, Amtrak spokesman Marc he said.

Train 351 departed from Pontiac around 6 a.m. and stopped west of Ann Arbor due to a mechanical issue. Train 353, also departing from Pontiac, was then attached to Train 351, operating as a double train for the remainder of the trip to Chicago.

The trains stopped again so a passenger with a medical emergency could be treated by emergency medical services. The passenger remained onboard after being seen by medical staff and the train continued west toward Chicago.

Several passengers and their families took to Twitter to complain about Amtrak's service. They mentioned Amtrak and media outlets in an attempt to expedite help with the train during the trip.

The combined trains arrived in Chicago at 12:03 a.m. Saturday Central time, 13.5 hours behind Train 351’s schedule and 10 hours behind Train 353’s schedule. Both trains had over 200 passengers aboard Friday.