South Branch man arrested for impersonating sheriff's deputy

A South Branch man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer, Michigan State Police said Monday.

The 63-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Sept. 28 incident, they said.

According to investigators, a bus stopped to drop students off at the South Branch Fire Department. The driver noticed a student who was getting off the bus had a bloody nose. The driver pulled the bus into the parking lot to ascertain whether the student needed medical treatment and if he was assaulted, state police said.

As the driver attended to the student, a man approached and said he was an Iosco County Sheriff’s deputy. He detained the bus and its occupants for about twenty minutes before Michigan State Police troopers arrived.

Troopers arrested the man and took him to the Ogemaw County Jail. Officials have not released the suspect's name because he has not yet been arraigned.

