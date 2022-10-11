Judge dismisses challenge of Whitmer's prevailing wage policy, trade group to appeal

A Michigan trade association plans to appeal a state judge's order dismissing a case brought against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's prevailing wage policy, which prohibits the state from contracting with companies that do not pay their workers union rates.

While the GOP-led Legislature may have repealed a law requiring prevailing wage in 2018, they "did not restrict defendant from establishing its own prevailing wage policy based on its authority to develop the terms of state contracts," Court of Claims Judge Doug Shapiro ruled Monday.

The Legislature delegated the authority to make contracts to the Department of Technology, Management and Budget, including "discretionary decisions about the solicitation and award of state contracts," wrote Shapiro, an appointee of Democratic former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

"...the Legislature could pass a new law at any time prohibiting defendant from establishing a prevailing wage policy," but hasn't, Shapiro wrote.

Jimmy Greene, CEO and president of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, said the group plans to appeal the case to the Court of Appeals. He said the Monday opinion was "unsurprising" given the fact that lower courts during the pandemic gave the governor "a pass on usurping her authority" before the Michigan Supreme Court ruled against her executive orders.

"Reinstating prevailing wage is yet another example of the governor using unilateral authority, this time to directly ignore the will of the people and the Legislature," Greene said in a statement.

Whitmer celebrated the win Monday on Twitter, thanking Attorney General Dana Nessel for her defense of the policy.

"This ensures more opportunities and good paying jobs for working families while saving taxpayers money and time on crucial infrastructure projects," Whitmer wrote.

Nessel also celebrated the opinion, which she said sided with the desire to pay Michigan workers "a competitive wage."

"This ruling from the Court affirms the authority of the state to set best business practices and require fair wages be paid by those who do business with Michigan," Nessel said.

Whitmer ordered her Department of Technology, Management and Budget in October 2021 to require contractors and subcontractors on jobs worth over $50,000 to pay their employees prevailing wage, a union rate wage determined by region by the department.

The requirement took effect on projects put out for bid after March 1, 2022, and nearly five months later the trade association Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan filed suit against the department.

Union wages tend to be higher, driving up compensation levels for contractor employees as well as state construction costs. But state contractors already are required to pay the prevailing wage on some projects that include federal funding with a prevailing wage requirement, such as road construction work.

Whitmer's policy was introduced three and a half years after the Republican-led House and Senate in 2018 adopted an initiative that repealed the law.

Former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder had opposed the repeal, requiring the Legislature to sidestep a veto by adopting the measure through an initiative petition.

