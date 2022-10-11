Duggan, Coulter, other Michigan officials to attend White House forum Wednesday

Washington — Local officials from Michigan including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will attend a forum with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Wednesday, according to White House officials.

The local officials will share how the Biden administration is "supporting their efforts to create opportunities and improve people's lives," White House spokesperson Seth Schuster said.

Duggan will be joined by Ferndale Mayor Melanie Piana, Oakland County Executive David Coulter, Chair of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners David Woodward, Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Morgan, Southfield City Council Member Jason Hoskins, Westland Mayor Bill Wild, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and state Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo.

Harris and other White House officials plan to tout recent legislation to fund clean energy, infrastructure, pandemic relief and domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing and discuss how "Biden has led a nationwide manufacturing boom," Schuster said.

The half-day forum is the fifth in a series of "Communities in Action" gatherings hosted by the White House, which will eventually include all 50 states, tribal communities and Puerto Rico and other territories.

The White House also announced Tuesday that Harris will travel to Detroit on Saturday for a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, both Democrats. Harris will also participate in an event highlighting the chip funding in Detroit and a voter education event in Southfield.

