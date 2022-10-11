Monroe police arrest two who vandalized historic Custer monument

Two Metro Detroit women have been arrested and Monroe police are searching for a third for allegedly vandalizing a historic yet controversial city monument to General George Armstrong Custer early Tuesday.

Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report that three people were vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument in the area of West Elm Avenue at North Monroe Street.

An officer arrived and saw three suspects wearing dark-colored clothing and one of them was holding what appeared to be a can of spray paint. Another officer arrived and activated his patrol vehicle emergency lights, officials said. All three suspects ran east across North Monroe Street.

After more officers arrived, they arrested two of the three suspects. One of the suspects in custody was identified as a 29-year-old woman from the Detroit area. The other is a 32-year-old woman who is also from the Detroit area. Both are currently housed at the Monroe County Jail.

Police said the third remains at-large.

The statue, sculpted by Edward Clark Potter, was designated as a Michigan Historic Site in 1992 and later listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.

Custer, a Civil War military hero once known as the "Boy General," grew up in Monroe and maintained close friendships in Monroe and Detroit throughout his life. But critics in 2020 called on the city to remove the statue because of how Custer treated native Americans.

Since Monday's vandalism incident, police said the spray paint on the monument has been removed.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or the suspects should call Monroe Police Det./Captain Tyler Dickerson at (734) 243-7524.

