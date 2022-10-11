Search for man missing in Lake Erie resumes Tuesday

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday plan to resume the search for a missing man on Lake Erie, officials said.

Police got a call around 7:20 p.m. Monday a man missing from a swimming area at the Sterling StatePark in Frenchtown Township, about 40 minutes south of Detroit. Witnesses said the man was in the water, yelling for help and struggling to stay afloat.

First responders arrived and could not locate the man. Officials said witnesses told them he may have submerged in the water about 300 feet from shore.

Deputies called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the Drone Team to the scene to help. Divers conducted an extensive underwater search but were unable to find the man.

Authorities temporarily suspended the search at about 3:30 a.m. and said they planned to resume after sunrise.

They are not releasing the victim's name at this time.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7530.

