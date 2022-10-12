Inmate sentenced for killing sex-ring mastermind Christian Maire in prison attack

Detroit − A serial bank robber was sentenced Tuesday to more than 24 years in federal prison for helping kill Christian Maire, the mastermind of an international child exploitation ring, who was kicked, stomped, stabbed 28 times and thrown down a flight of metal stairs during an attack at Milan federal prison.

Adam "Creeper" Wright, 42, is the first person sentenced for his role in killing Maire, who survived in prison for less than one month after being convicted of heading an online group that perfected preying on preteen and teenage girls. Members, posing as teenage boys, trolled social media websites to lure victims to a private online chatroom before manipulating more than 100 children, including at least one from Metro Detroit, to strip, masturbate and perform sex acts on camera.

Maire, 40, of Binghamton, New York, founder of a computer graphics company, was stabbed with a makeshift knife on Jan. 2, 2019. Wright, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February, admitted he helped kill Maire and was ordered by U.S. District Judge Paul Borman to serve 292 months in prison.

Wright was in Milan for robbing several banks and had been scheduled to be released in 2032.

The attack during a reign of terror allegedly involved inmates at the top of the prison hierarchy targeting victims at the bottom, sex offenders and suspected child molesters, or as they are known by prison slang, "chomos."

A federal trial of two others charged in Maire's death ended in July in a mistrial and partial verdict. Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision on first- or second-degree murder for Alex “Sniper” Castro, 42, but convicted him of assaulting another inmate in Milan on the same day. Jason “J” Kechego, 41, was found guilty of second-degree murder.

"Wright also prevented Maire from fleeing while Castro repeatedly stabbed Maire with a shank and stomped and kicked him in the head, and Kechego kicked and stomped Maire in the head," prosecutors wrote in a plea agreement.

"Wright, along with Castro and Kechego, then worked together to throw Maire's body down a flight of metal stairs, all deliberately and intentionally causing Maire's death," prosecutors added.

Homicides in federal prisons are rare. There were 193 homicides in the nation's federal prisons from 2001-19, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

