Feds say equity fund owner scheme defrauded investors of $27M

An equity fund CEO formerly from Metro Detroit has been charged in connection with a scheme that defraud investors of more than $27 million, a U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Andrew H. Middlebrooks, 30, who now lives in Texas, was charged with one count of wire fraud in a criminal information filed this week in U.S. District Court, according to federal court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Authorities described him as the former majority owner, chief executive officer, chief investment officer and portfolio manager of Dallas-based EIA All Weather Alpha Fund 1 Partners.

The fund website lists him as its chief investment officer and portfolio manager who started investing at age 7. He previously worked at Steward Capital Management the site said.

Between May 2017 and this year, Middlebrooks solicited clients for EIA by telling them he could exploit "inefficiencies" in global equity markets, resulting in larger investor returns, according to the criminal information,.

"From the beginning of the scheme, Middlebrooks’s investments failed to produce the returns investors anticipated, resulting in catastrophic losses," federal officials said.

Instead of informing investors the fund was failing, Middlebrooks "solicited new investors with false statements about the fund’s performance and lulled existing investors by lying to them about the returns their investments generated," authorities said Wednesday. "Middlebrooks also created and distributed false documents claiming that EIA’s performance was exceptional."

In one such document created in 2019, Middlebrooks falsely claimed its track record included a cumulative return of 476.81% with 81.82% of monthly trading showing a profit, according to the filing.

"Also, in furtherance of the scheme to defraud, Middlebrooks lied to investors about how their money would be used," the document said. "Middlebrooks told investors their money would be used exclusively for trading and money used for fees and expenses would be disclosed in accordance with EIA’s investment agreement. In fact ,Middlebrooks took money from the fund for living expenses, and transferred money from the fund to his wife’s business."

By last spring, the scheme started unraveling, and EIA’s fund collapsed. Losses to at least 100 investors exceeded $27 million, investigators said Wednesday.

“Middlebrooks used an apparently legitimate company, sophisticated methods and a complex web of lies to deceive his victims, but his crime amounts to nothing more than theft and unbridled greed. Middlebrooks’ ability to convince the victim-investors that his false promises were true allowed him to steal their money,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "Today’s charge demonstrates our commitment to ensure the integrity of our financial systems."

An attorney listed as representing Middlebrooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

A hearing date did not yet appear in U.S. District Court records.

Middlebrooks faces 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.