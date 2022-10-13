Report details how Warren police 'compliance' tactics to subdue teen

Chasing a Detroit teen in a stolen car in June, Warren police officers physically pulled the 17-year-old from the car after they say he moved his hand and then they struck him multiple times because they feared he had a weapon, according to a police report of a June incident now at the center of a $20 million lawsuit.

The report, provided to The Detroit News on Thursday by attorneys for Tyler Wade, details exactly how many times Warren police kicked and punched the teen, using what are called "distraction and compliance techniques" because officers said Wade moved his hand and officers feared he was reaching for a weapon.

"The reality is that this young man put the involved officer and the public in serious danger," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, whose department issued its own news release Thursday, calling Wade's injuries "non-critical" and "non-permanent."

Dwyer said the officers encountered "extreme dangers" during Wade's arrest, who they contend had no intention of being apprehended by police and his still-running car could have been used to flee or run officers over.

"For that reason, use of reasonable force was certainly warranted in extracting Wade from the passenger side of the stolen vehicle," Dwyer said. "Force was also proper in taking Wade to the ground and using muscling techniques to acquire his arms."

The report sheds new light on the car chase that led to Wade's arrest in June that left him bloodied and bruised. Wade and his attorneys announced a $20 million federal lawsuit Wednesday against Warren and the Warren Police Department, accusing six officers of gross negligence, assault and battery.

Police began pursuing Wade around 9:17 a.m. on June 2 after they confirmed he was driving a stolen vehicle south on Mound Road towards Stephens Road in Warren, according to the report.

Wade had been lent the stolen car, which also had marijuana and bullets in it, by a friend and was driving it to go visit another friend, his attorney James King said.

The chase ended when Wade, who was 17 at the time, struck a stop sign at the intersection of Shelvin Street and Chester Avenue in Ferndale and his car stalled.

Body camera footage of the arrest released Wednesday shows how Warren police officers blocked Wade's driver's side door with a patrol car. An officer approached Wade while pointing a gun at him through the driver's side window.

Wade was given verbal commands to keep his hands visible, according to the police report. King says the teen complied fully and did not resist arrest.

But it was when Wade reached one hand near the passenger side armrest of his seat that officers feared he was reaching for a weapon, according to the report. Wade's attorney claims he was attempting to turn off the car's ignition.

Officers said the teen failed to comply with orders to keep his hands raised and removed him from the car through the passenger side door and onto the ground.

Wade was "flailing," kicking his legs and moving his arms, resisting arrest and not complying with orders to stop resisting, according to the police report. In response, officers delivered two knee strikes to Wade's right upper thigh, six strikes with a closed fist to the back of his head, two strikes with a closed fist to the left side of his face and several kicks to the peroneal and calve area, according to the report.

In the body camera footage, Wade can be heard repeating, "I'm not resisting, I'm putting my hands up,' and 'Why are you hitting me?'

King said the body camera footage shows a basic human reaction to getting punched in the face, as Wade immediately tried to cover his face and head with his hands when the first blows landed.

"If any person is punched in the face, instinctively, the very first thing they're going to do is put their hand in the area where they were hit," King said. "And Tyler Wade covered his face because he was punched in the face... That is not resisting arrest."

The report called some of the tactics officers used during the arrest "distraction and compliance techniques". The arrest left Wade with a concussion, his braces knocked out, ruptured blood vessels in his eye and permanent scarring, headaches, PTSD and blurred vision, King said.

Warren police launched its own internal affairs investigation after Wade's arrest. The investigation resulted in a lengthy, unpaid suspension of one officer involved.

"Multiple strikes by one officer at that scene to Wade's head — an area of the body specifically and separately addressed by our internal policies — violated the Department's use of force policy," Dwyer said.

After Wade's arrest, officers recovered a 9 mm handgun on John R Road in Hazel Park along the route that Wade and officers had driven during the earlier car chase.

Wade eventually was charged with fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon and delivery and manufacturing of marijuana, according to Dwyer. He pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property and fleeing from the authorities, which is not an admission of guilt, and received a probationary sentence in juvenile court, King told The News Wednesday.

The marijuana, gun and bullets were not Wade's and their presence in the car likely gave him more reason to panic when the police started to pursue him, King said. Wade threw the gun out of the car window because "he didn't want to die" King added, as a firearm could have cost him his life.

"He was afraid that he would be beaten or worse killed and at least one of those things happened even though there wasn't a weapon inside of the car," King said. "Tyler has seen what happens to Black kids and Black men at the hands of the police departments around this country. And so, when he first heard those sirens and saw those lights he did with any teenage kid in his position would do, he panicked."

