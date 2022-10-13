How to watch Whitmer, Dixon face off in first governor debate tonight

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will face off Thursday evening in the first of two debates ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The hour-long event hosted by WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and will be moderated by political reporter Rick Albin. The debate will be streamed live on detroitnews.com. It will be the first time in Michigan history two female nominees for governor from the two major parties appear on a debate stage together.

In Metro Detroit, radio stations WJR 760 AM, WWJ 950 AM and WFDF 910 AM are carrying the debate live at 7 p.m. In the Flint-Saginaw television market, WJRT-TV (Channel 12) will carry the debate live. Elsewhere in Michigan, WWTV (9&10 News) will carry the debate live in its northern Lower Peninsula and eastern Upper Peninsula media market, WJMN (Channel 3) will broadcast it in the central and western U.P and WOOD-TV will air it in West Michigan.

The debate between Whitmer and Dixon comes the same week the Republican Governors Association began airing its first ads promoting the GOP nominee and as more than 264,000 voters have already returned their absentee ballots and another 1.4 million voters have their absentee ballots in hand, according to data from the Secretary of State's office.

"This certainly could be the week that things change in our direction in a positive way," Dixon said Friday in an interview with The Detroit News. "We’ll see how the debate goes. But we are definitely looking forward to it.”

Multiple public polls have shown Dixon, a Norton Shores businesswoman and conservative commentator, trailing Whitmer by double digits.

A Sept. 26-29 poll from The Detroit News and WDIV-TV had Dixon behind Whitmer by 17 percentage points, 32.2% to 49.5%. The survey of 600 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. However, 12.3% of participants in the poll were undecided, meaning if they break toward Dixon in the remaining weeks, the election could be significantly closer.

Dixon, as the challenger to an incumbent, has some things going in her favor Thursday night, said Aaron Kall, director of debates at the University of Michigan. Her professional background in media gives her experience in front of the camera, and the event itself puts Dixon, who hasn't had enough campaign money to run her own TV ads, on the same stage as the current governor, Kall said.

As for Whitmer, she simply needs to do focus on doing no harm to her campaign, Kall said.

"When you’re the leader, you don’t really have to do anything," he said.

Dixon had pushed for earlier debates in order to reach absentee voters likely to submit their ballot in the first couple weeks of October but the candidates eventually settled on two.

Clerks began mailing out requested absentee ballots on Sept. 29 and are able to continue receiving online and mail requests for absentee voter ballots until 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Completed ballots must be submitted to a voter's local clerk by 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Up until this week, ads promoting Whitmer and opposing Dixon have dominated airwaves across Michigan. But on Wednesday the Republican Governors Association began running pro-Dixon ads as part of a $3.5 million ad buy in Michigan.

Whitmer and Dixon are scheduled to participate in their second and last debate at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University. That debate will be hosted by WXYZ (Channel 7) in the Detroit area, WSYM in the Lansing area and WXMI in the Grand Rapids area.

Third-party gubernatorial candidates have said they would stand outside the Grand Rapids TV station to protest the debate after they were left out of the one-on-one matchup in the race for Michigan's top job.

