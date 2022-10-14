1 dead, 1 hurt when suspected drunk driver slams into U.P. gas station

A 22-year-old Illinois man is jailed for operating while intoxicated causing death after a fiery crash Thursday night at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan State Police reported.

The man, who has not been named, drove his semi-truck and trailer into pumps at the Holiday gas station in L’Anse about 11 p.m., striking a 43-year-old Baraga man filling his vehicle with gas, officials said in a statement.

The Baraga man was rushed to Baraga County Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Also injured in the incident was a store employee. A customer escaped without injuries.

A trainee who was a passenger in the semi-truck was not injured, authorities said Friday.

State police reported the resulting crash caused an extensive structure fire to the station and surrounding vehicles.

Adjacent U.S. Highway 41 was shut down due to the fire and investigation by MSP and its Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division.

The driver remained at the Baraga County Jail.