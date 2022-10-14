Santa Ono begins as UM's new president

University of Michigan's new president is at the helm.

On Friday, Santa Ono officially began his tenure as UM's 15th president, four months after the Board of Regents introduced him as the next leader.

"I'm super excited to be here, listening to people, meeting people," Ono said in a one-minute welcome video posted on UM's YouTube channel, featuring him walking around campus, waving, shaking hands with students and staff and giving them the high-five. "Go Blue."

A prolific user of social media, Ono was delivering messages earlier in the week even before he started. He bid farewell to the University of British Columbia and said it was an honor to have led the school, where he served as president since 2016. He called out "Joe and Mike" at Sic Transit Cycles in Ann Arbor and thanked them for helping him find a bike; he tweeted about a story in The Detroit News, "GM creates new energy business."

Four days ago, Ono posted several photos of UM on Instagram and quoted singer Nina Simone: "It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life for me, and I'm feeling good."

Ono, who was also president of University of Cincinnati, takes over for President Mary Sue Coleman. She stepped in as president earlier this year following the departure of former President Mark Schlissel, whom the board fired after it uncovered what it said was an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, which Schlissel denied.

Last month, Ono shared his aspirations for UM with The News while he was still in Vancouver during a two-hour tour of campus.

He said leading UM "was one of my dreams."

