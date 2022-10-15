Police: Body found on I-94 was 17-year-old girl from Detroit

The body found on eastbound Interstate 94 between Eight Mile and Nine Mile Friday morning has been identified as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw.

The female was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. An investigation is ongoing and Michigan State Police have no suspects, Shaw told The News Saturday. The victim's family has been notified.

Police responded to the scene at 7:45 a.m. on Friday and the freeway was closed for several hours.

Detectives ask anyone in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile around 3:45 a.m. to call the Michigan State Police's Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740. People with information on the victim and incident can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police also asked anyone with a dash camera on their vehicle driving on the freeway at 3:45 a.m. to check footage for suspicious activity. Police had not received any public response as of Saturday morning, Shaw said.

hmackay@detroitnews.com