Michigan State Board of Trustees begins immediate search for interim president

Michigan State University's Board of Trustees said Monday it will begin its search for an interim president immediately after President Samuel Stanley Jr. announced his resignation last week.

“The MSU Board of Trustees is unified in its commitment to having an orderly and smooth transition in university leadership and in its commitment to academic freedom, and to working with university leadership toward the goals outlined in the MSU Strategic Plan 2030," according to the statement. "It is our intent to engage inthoughtful deliberation and to make a decision as soon as possible."

The board will include students, faculty, staff and alumni in its search, according to the statement.

The board also noted it expects Stanley to remain at the university for the next 90 days to ensure "steady leadership is in place" while the board begins its search for a permanent president, according to the statement by the Board of Trustees. Stanley last week gave his 90-day notice, and his last day will be Jan. 11.

Board President Dianne Byrum declined to comment and instead directed a reporter to the board's statement.

Stanley resigned Oct. 13, saying he has "lost confidence" in the university's Board of Trustees. He said he "could not, in good conscience, continue to serve this board." In his resignation letter, Stanley said he would fulfill his duties as president and provide reasonable assistance to transition to a new president. He is leaving a little less than two years before his contract is up.

His resignation came weeks after it leaked to the media that several board members wanted him to leave his post early due to the school's handling of sexual misconduct.

Finding a new president is going to be a challenge because of the tensions between Stanley and the board, national university recruitment experts told The Detroit News, and suggested the board may want to pause before conducting a new search for a permanent replacement.

"Find someone in the institution who's willing to calm things down for a year or two," said James Finkelstein, professor emeritus of public policy at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

MSU faculty members and student government both rallied behind Stanley and approved a vote of no confidence in the board. The MSU Faculty Senate said trustees have "continued to destabilize the university" and "compounded their intransigence, intimidating faculty administrators through a retained law firm investigating the resignation of Sanjay Gupta which is both outside of the board’s administrative purview and a violation of their Code of Ethics."

Gupta, the former dean of the business school, resigned in August after university leadership learned he had not reported sexual misconduct he knew of to the university. As a dean, he was a mandatory reporter.

