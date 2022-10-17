'Concerning' message at Milan High School sparks lockdown, district says

Authorities are investigating a message that led to a lockdown Monday at Milan High School.

A student reported a "concerning" message in a bathroom stall around 1 p.m., Bryan Girbach, the superintendent for Milan Area Schools, said in a statement.

The district serves students in Monroe and Washtenaw counties.

Milan police were contacted and administrators told students not to leave as they searched the building with an ammunition-seeking dog, according to the notice. After-school activities also were canceled and busing was delayed.

Students were dismissed when police determined it was safe to do so, Girbach said.

"While the message does not appear to be credible, the investigation and search for the person who wrote the message on the bathroom stall wall is ongoing," he wrote. "Therefore, there will be (a) police presence at MHS tomorrow morning."

The incident followed a string of alleged threats at area schools this month.

Last week, Oakland County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 14-year-old boy at his Oxford Township home after posts appeared on social media of three handguns with anti-Semitic threats.

A threat at South Lyon East High School resulted in the arrest of a student on Oct. 6. Three other juveniles have been identified for allegedly making threats recently at schools in Orion Township, Pontiac and Rochester Hills. Detectives also investigated a threat made Wednesday at a school in Independence Township.

Also Wednesday, a Center Line middle school student was arrested for allegedly making a threat, officials said.