Chance of snow flurries in Metro Detroit

Winter may still be weeks away but get ready for some flurries.

Snow may mix in with cold rain predicted to continue in Metro Detroit with temperatures only reaching the 40s Tuesday, the National Weather Service reports.

The cold, cloudy and rainy weather will likely continue until Wednesday and wet snow is most likely to fall Tuesday night with heavy rain showers, according to the NWS.

"There will definitely be a chance for some melting snow in the mix. The best chances will likely be in Oakland County, Washtenaw County and maybe Northern Macomb around the higher terrain. There could still be snow around the city itself − nothing that will accumulate," said NWS meteorologist Kyle Klein. "The best chances will be in the overnight period in the coming night but there are still chances during the day today that there’s some stuff mixed in with the rain."

The NWS said they "cannot rule out" minor snow accumulations on grassy surfaces in higher terrain areas.

The rainy and potentially snowy weather will likely give way to warmer weather by the end of the work week, according to the NWS.

hmackay@detroitnews.com