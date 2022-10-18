Irene Bronner, matriarch of Frankenmuth Christmas store family, dies at 95

Irene Bronner, the matriarch of the family behind Michigan's largest and most famous store for Christmas decorations, has died at the age of 95.

Bronner — who died Sunday, according to her obituary — was the wife of Wallace "Wally" Bronner, who founded Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth in 1945. The store boasts being the world's largest Christmas store, covering 27 acres.

Born Irene Pretzer on March 16, 1927, in Hemlock, she married Wally Bronner on June 23, 1951. Wally Bronner died in 2008.

Irene served on the company's board of directors and was involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.

Before joining her husband at the store, Irene Bronner was a teacher in Frankenmuth Public Schools as well as in Buena Vista.

Outside of the store, she was a member of the St. Lorenz Evangelism team for more than 30 years and a member of the church's Mixed Choir for 40 years. She also played piano for monthly sing-alongs at the Lutheran Home in Frankenmuth as a volunteer for more than 34 years. Furthermore, Bronner was a past president of the Lutheran Women's Missionary Guild and the Saginaw Valley Zone Walther League.

Survivors include her children, Wayne Bronner, Carla Spletzer, Randy Bronner and Maria Sutorik as well as several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church, 1030 W. Tuscola Street, in Frankenmuth.

The Bronner family will receive visitors from 2-8 p.m. Friday at the Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth, 590 N. Franklin Street.

Memorials may be sent to the St. Lorenz Music Ministry, St. Lorenz Media Ministry or a charity of the donor’s choice.

