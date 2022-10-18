Racist, homophobic graffiti discovered in Center Line neighborhood

Center Line police are searching for suspects who may be responsible for painting racist and homophobic graffiti on several private fences and a sound barrier wall in one neighborhood.

The graffiti covered the private fences of three neighboring residential properties and was reported to city officials Monday by one of the affected residents. None of the impacted residents have decided to file a police report, said City Manager Dennis Champine.

The spray-painted obscenities and slurs also covered a sound barrier wall along a service drive for Interstate 696 which is owned by the city so they decided to file a police report, Champine said. The sound barrier wall is along the same stretch of roadway as the vandalized fences.

"Everything is already been removed. It was removed by the city's Department of Public Works, including the damage or the vandalism to the private properties," Champine said. "We did that mostly because of the offensive nature of the graffiti."

An investigation by the Center Line police is ongoing and they do not have any suspects as of Tuesday.

