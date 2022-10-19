Charges filed in the slayings of two Alpena women who disappeared in 2021

Two Alpena-area men have been charged with the murders of two local women who disappeared within weeks of each other last year, the Michigan Attorney General announced Wednesday.

Brynn Bills, 17, was reported missing in early August of 2021 shortly before her 18th birthday and her body was found at the end of September in Alpena Township. By mid-October the body of Abby Hill, 34, was found in a wooded area near Alpena.

Many residents have wanted the investigation into these women’s murders to move forward and for justice to be served, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a media conference Wednesday.

Social media accusations have been saturating the Alpena area for months while the community waited for answers from law enforcement.

“There is no charge and there's no punishment that will alleviate the grief felt by the families and loved ones of these two women, but we are committed to holding responsible their killers, we will exhaust all resources to see that justice is delivered,” Nessel said.

Brad Srebnik, 36, of Alpena, is facing first-degree premeditated homicide in the murder of Bills, a felony.

Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau, 35, are facing felony first-degree premeditated homicide in the murder of Hill. They were both charged with disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for the burying of Bills as well as felony firearm possession. Wirgau is also facing a felony charge of being an accessary after the fact in the hiding of Bills' body.

Nessel said Hill was killed because she “knew too much about the murder of Brynn Bills.”

During the weekend of Sept. 25, investigators say Hill was dropped off in a remote area in Alpena with the two men. Hill became upset at social media posts accusing her of being involved in the death of Bills, Nessel said. The prosecution believes she was executed on that property to keep her from talking and her body was left at that site.

Hill is believed to be the last person to see Bills alive, with eyewitness testimony and Facebook messages supporting that Hill, who was Facebook friends with Bills, picked up the teen in the early hours of Aug. 2, Nessel said. Investigators say Srebnik killed Bills, she was buried in Wirgau’s backyard.

Srebnik and Wirgau are scheduled for arraignment at 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They are both currently serving two years in prison after pleading guilty to felony firearm possession charges in February.