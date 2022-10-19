Michigan man sought 'murder for hire' of ex, state police say

A Gaylord man is accused of offering to pay an inmate's bond if he killed his ex-girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported Tuesday.

Deputies from the Charlevoix County Jail alerted troopers Sunday about an alleged plot involving Caleb Beesley, 26, authorities said in a statement.

Troopers had recently started investigating Beesley for allegations of felonious assault and false imprisonment, according to the release.

"Beesley began a relationship with a woman in April 2021 and allegedly brutally assaulted her for over a year, in several different states, as they traveled together," officials said. "She had been hospitalized because of the attacks."

Hours before his scheduled released from jail for serving a sentence on an unrelated charge, the Charlevoix County prosecutor authorized additional charges against Beesley for the new allegations. Bond was set at $100,000."Upon being informed of the new charges, Beesley devised a plan to kill his ex-girlfriend," state police said Tuesday. "Beesley offered to pay another inmate’s bond, provide him additional funds and gifts in exchange for the murder."

Beesley posted his $100,000 bond and was released on a tether; the inmate he spoke with alerted jail officials.

An arrest warrant was authorized for solicitation - homicide and bond violations. Meanwhile, troopers learned Beesley’s tether was defective but figured out he likely lived with a new girlfriend in Traverse City, MSP said.

Authorities tracked his vehicle to an apartment complex there and arrested him after hours of surveillance.

Beesley was arraigned Tuesday in 90th District Court. The judge did not authorize bond and he remains in jail.

His next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 1.