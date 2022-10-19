MSP: Alpena man accused of posting partner's nude pics, posing as her

An Alpena man has been charged in connection with allegedly posting nude images of his girlfriend online and pretending to be her, Michigan State Police announced Tuesday.

The agency was alerted in February 2021 when a woman dating John Michael Miller reported he had been sharing the sexually explicit material without her consent, representatives said in a statement.

Miller also had been posing as her while talking to a man online for two years, according to the release.

"Miller sent the man nude photos of the victim and invited him over to watch them have sex through the bedroom window," authorities said Tuesday. "The victim learned of this when the man came to her residence because he hadn’t heard from her in a while, and he was concerned. It was at this time the other man realized he hadn’t been in contact with the victim."

Investigators later learned the photos appeared on multiple adult websites and Miller had been showing her pictures to other men, MSP reported.

Reached Tuesday night, Denise Burke, his attorney, said her client disputes the claims.

"He has been with this woman for over 20 years and they have two kids together. A year ago he filed for custody and asked her to leave his house," she told The Detroit News in an email. "This is when she made allegations using pictures she took and has (access) to all of his computers and is trying to set him up to gain custody ..."

After the Alpena County Prosecutor's Office received a report from state police, an arrest warrant was authorized in May.

On May 27, troopers informed Miller of the warrant. He posted bond and was given a June court date. An arraignment was postponed until Tuesday, when he waived it, state police said.

The 42-year-old initially was charged with misdemeanors: malicious use of a telecommunications device, intentional dissemination of sexually explicit material and using a computer to commit a crime, according to 88th District Court records.

Court filings show Miller faced a probable cause conference Tuesday and has been charged with felony counts of capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime.

Burke told The News her client's girlfriend made more allegations before custody hearings and the prosecutor recently indicated plans to amend the charges.

His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 11, court records show.