Project SEARCH aims to help young adults with intellectual disabilities

Erin O'Donovan's internship in Beaumont Hospital's cardiac intensive care unit in Royal Oak is the first job she's ever had. The 25-year-old Troy resident has been working for a few weeks and has learned how to assemble and pack kits for patients who require overnight care.

O'Donovan has Down syndrome and is one of five interns participating in Project SEARCH's new program for young adults with intellectual disabilities at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. Project SEARCH is a transition-to-work program for young adults ages 18-26. The program started at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in 1996. It has since expanded to over 450 hospitals and businesses around the world, including 20 in Michigan, one of which is at Michigan State University.

"This is my first real job," O'Donovan said. "I put the night kits in plastic bags, including shampoo ... I pack the night kits for my studying."

The night kits also include a face mask, ear plugs, headphones, mouthwash, toothbrushes, toothpaste and a comb.

Project SEARCH offers participants soft skills training, the opportunity to practice those skills in a real work environment and job coaching. The hospital aims to hire interns full-time after their year in the program. If the hospital is not a good fit, the program provides job coaching through Michigan Rehabilitation Services so interns can gain employment elsewhere.

"At the end of the program, they all leave with a resume and job skills. So the goal of the program is employment," said Chris Evans, an instructor with Project SEARCH who has taught special education classes of all levels for the last 10 years. "Ideally, since they're already trained in the jobs in the hospital, they would get an offer if there's an opening in one of their internships."

O'Donovan said she'd like to continue assembling the night kits after graduating.

Of the 3,318 Project SEARCH participants in 2021, 73.2% were employed six months after completing the program, according to the organization's website. This is the project's first year at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, but a Project SEARCH site at Beaumont Hospital in Troy has already been operational for 10 years. The Troy program has graduated 104 interns, and 30 work at the hospital. The program has a 70% hire rate overall.

Project SEARCH works with Oakland County school districts to determine which students are the best fit. Schools in Michigan are required to educate individuals with disabilities until they are 26, according to Autism Speaks. If a student would like to enter the workforce sooner, they can choose to participate in Project SEARCH, Evans said.

This year's class of interns comes from Troy, Royal Oak, Ferndale and Birmingham. Interns begin every day with a lesson on professionalism, soft skills, listening, communication and appropriate language taught by Evans.

"We go over different things like professionalism and safety on the job and what your attitude should be like when you're going to work," said Caden Catchick, a 19-year-old intern from Royal Oak. "It's definitely very useful and those are some good soft skills to learn too because they're pretty much versatile in any job."

There is an incorrect stereotype that people with disabilities are not good workers, Evans said. The interns did not have jobs created for them; the jobs already existed and would otherwise be done by people without disabilities, he said.

Project SEARCH in Michigan has also partnered with New Horizons, a rehabilitation service that provides skill trainers to accompany interns until they can do their jobs independently.

Bella Venditti is a 22-year-old trainer from New Baltimore who has been working with O'Donovan for the last month.

"We've been just basically teaching smaller skills to build on to bigger skills," Venditti said. "So like with the night kits, we started off just kind of learning what goes in those bags, how to Ziploc the bags .. and then also just teaching her proper sanitation."

They've also been working on directional skills, including finding the various supply closets O'Donovan uses, and social skills necessary for working in the busy cardiac intensive care unit, Venditti said.

For some interns, like Catchick, the program is just a way to meet people and build up skills before getting a job somewhere else, potentially in a restaurant. Catchick, who is on the autism spectrum, works in nutritional services right now and prepares food for patients.

Working with food is "definitely very interesting," he said. "It's a very hands-on experience, it keeps your body busy since you're out and about working with all these different foods."

Catchick just mastered preparing bacon and will eventually work up to preparing full meals.

October is Disability Employment Awareness Month in Michigan, which is home to 35,575 people with developmental disabilities, according to a 2019 report by Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council. The report indicates that Michiganians with intellectual disabilities earn an average of $3.16 per hour and around 74.4% are unemployed.

Having a job will not only help the interns earn a living but also lead more fulfilling lives because "life is better when you have something that you look forward to," Evans said.

O'Donovan, for example, is in the SEARCH program with her best friend and looks forward to working with her every day in class. She shares stories from work on the weekends when she goes to Michigan State football games with her father.

"I'm at Spartan games sometimes on Saturday," O'Donovan said. "I like telling stories about work at the stadium games."

Project SEARCH is one of many programs in Michigan that help young adults with disabilities transition to adulthood, but more are always needed, said Chip Werner, associate director for Disability Network Eastern Michigan.

"Youth respond to soft skill reinforcement at a very early age, and we need access to additional opportunities," Werner said.

Programs that give people with disabilities an opportunity to make mistakes and learn from them are ideal, Werner said. He loves the fact that Project SEARCH provides a safe environment to do just that.

"Quite often, we learn from our mistakes and we want to empower people to have the right to make a mistake, as long as it's not creating harm for themselves," he said. "It's a part of that learn-by-doing model."

The lack of funding for transition services programs and a general lack of awareness about the large population of disabled people looking for employment all contribute to a lack of opportunities for disabled young adults, Werner said.

"We love the idea of more programs in the marketplace that are providing soft skills training for persons with disabilities," he said.

hmackay@detroitnews.com