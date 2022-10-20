AG: Ex-youth soccer coach charged with criminal sexual conduct

A Texas man who worked as a youth soccer coach in Michigan has been charged with criminal sexual conduct involving an underage player and keeping sexually explicit images, the state Attorney General's office announced Wednesday.

Andrew Olnhausen, 34, has been charged with 18 counts, officials said in a statement:• Seven counts of criminal sexual conduct, three of which are 15-year felonies

• One count of child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony• Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one a 20-year felony and the other a seven-year felony• One count of accosting children for immoral purpose, a four-year felony• Five counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, four-year felonies• One count of distributing sexual material to a minor, a two-year felony• One count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a 90-day misdemeanor

"I am committed to ensuring victims of sexual abuse and assault receive justice," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Olnhausen, a youth soccer coach with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a soccer player that started when the victim was 11 years old and continued until the victim was about 16, according to the release.

The charges resulted from an investigation by the Adrian Police Department that included searches of the coach's cellphone and social media accounts, "where authorities discovered dozens of naked images of the victim as well as other evidence that Olnhausen was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim," authorities said Wednesday.

In a statement to The Detroit News, Fellowship of Christian Athletes representatives said: "The individual in question is not currently involved with FCA. FCA has continued to maintain the highest standards of morality and personal conduct for our coaches, athletes and staff for over 68 years. Due to legal proceedings, we cannot comment further."Olnhausen is listed as vice president of sales and marketing at Cornerstone Healthcare Group in Dallas. U.S. Marshals arrested him in Texas, where he awaits extradition to Michigan, officials said Wednesday.