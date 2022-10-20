Family of Michigan man who died from rare infection after Ian: He was 'life of party'

James Hewitt traveled to Naples, Florida two weeks ago to help a friend repair and clean up his damaged property and boat following Hurricane Ian, having no idea it could potentially jeopardize his own life.

After falling into a canal while working on the boat and scraping his leg, the wound became infected with a rare bacteria called Vibrio Vulnificus that lives in warm saltwater.

The bacteria entered his bloodstream and the 54-year-old resident of Jenison, which is west of Grand Rapids, was hospitalized and died as a result of the infection on Oct. 11. Hewitt's two children and fiancée Leah Venlet-Delano were with him at the time and said he died peacefully.

"Jim is always the kind of person that would, you know, give the clothes off his back and he was always jumping to help everybody," Venlet-Delano said. "He jumped at this opportunity because he had seen, like the rest of us just how devastating the hurricane was."

Vibrio Vulnificus infections are rare, according to the Florida Health Department. However, one in five infections causes death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. After it entered Hewitt's bloodstream the bacteria caused sepsis, or the failure of multiple organs, and dangerously low blood pressure despite treatment with antibiotics, Venlet-Delano said.

Hewitt is at least the second Michiganian to lose their life as a result of Hurricane Ian, the devastating Category 4 hurricane that hit Florida's west coast. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., who split his time between Florida and Michigan, drowned in rising floodwaters during the hurricane. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 102 deaths from Hurricane Ian on Oct. 10 but many predict the indirect death toll to be much higher.

Venlet-Delano said her fiance's sudden death was "extremely shocking" because they had not heard any warnings about Vibrio Vulnificus when Hewitt traveled to Florida to help his friend.

"We were very angry that nobody knew about this at least from up here, you know, in Michigan," she said. "It's a problem now, this is out there and it has been out there and the locals know about it but the people that go down to help don't."

Venlet-Delano and Hewitt's two sons, Kendall Smoes, 29, and Joshua Hewitt, 27, have started a GoFundMe to help finance his funeral service and the transportation of his remains from Naples to Michigan.

Vibrio Vulnificus can infect people with open wounds through direct contact with seawater or through raw shellfish consumption, according to the Florida Department of Health. Immunocompromised individuals such as Hewitt are more likely to have severe complications from Vibrio Vulnificus infections and the department cautions them to wear protective footwear in water to prevent cuts and infection. They also say to never swim with an open wound.

Vibrio Vulnificus is one of several bacteria that can cause Necrotizing Fasciitis or flesh-eating disease but not all infections do, according to the CDC. In 2022 there have been 65 Vibrio Vulnificus infections in Florida, twice as many as in 2021, and 11 deaths, according to health department statistics. The uptick is due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian, including flooding.

Venlet-Delano is now trying to raise awareness about the bacteria and the potentially deadly infections it can cause so others don't meet the same fate as Hewitt.

"The people that want to help are usually coming from areas that they're not familiar with... the dangers that are down there and I think that message should be shared," Venlet-Delano said. "They're not necessarily part of an organized volunteer group that may receive that kind of information."

"If you have an existing condition, or even if you're perfectly healthy and have any open cuts, don't go into that water. You don't know what's in it."

Hewitt was a former General Motors employee who retired early, his fiance said. She described him as "the life of the party" and said he loved making others laugh. He'd even been working on starting his own local salsa company before he left for Florida.

"He was so full of life and love and we've really, we really lost someone very special," Venlet-Delano said.

