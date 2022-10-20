Michigan to settle 2015 UIA false fraud case for $20M

Michigan will pay $20 million to settle a class action lawsuit filed by unemployment claimants who said they were falsely accused of unemployment fraud between 2013 and 2015.

News that the state was on the verge of a settlement in the years-old case first arrived in late September, when the Legislature set aside about $20 million to pay for the agreement.

In a statement Thursday, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the plaintiffs' lawyer Michael Pitt said they'd reached a settlement that will be submitted to the state's Court of Claims in the coming months for approval.

The false fraud accusations arose when Michigan in 2013 began using an auto-adjudication system that leveled false accusations of fraud against claimants resulting in seizure of assets such as tax refunds and paychecks. In July, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that unemployment claimants falsely accused of fraud between 2013 and 2015 could sue the state for monetary damages.

“This settlement honors my commitment to ensure those falsely accused by their government receive fair compensation for their suffering,” Nessel said in a statement Thursday. “All legal issues relative to the case have been decided and it is time to put this to rest and deliver this meaningful resolution to those Michigan residents who were harmed by this error.”

Individuals falsely accused by the MIDAS system filed a class action lawsuit against the state in 2015, alleging their due process rights had been violated by the government's seizures. The case has since resulted in two Michigan Supreme Court decisions regarding the claimants' standing.

Parties worked with a mediator earlier this year to determine how many people were affected, how much money was seized and how much had already been refunded by the state, Nessel and Pitt said in a statement.

“Because of the parties’ willingness to engage in a meaningful mediation process, we are confident that this settlement accounts for the money that members of the class lost because of the State’s use of a fraud auto-adjudication system,” said Pitt.

The settled suit is separate from another pending lawsuit over numerous issues that cropped up during the pandemic at the agency. The agency was crushed by a huge increase in claims, persistent attempts at fraud, delays in payments, overpayments and then mass recalls of payments to those allegedly overpaid.

The agency has issued 62,000 waivers related to those overpayments, Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale said. She said the agency plans to make further changes to the MDIAS computer system and has been working toward a "human-centered focus" at the agency.

“Today’s settlement resolves long-standing litigation involving the Unemployment Insurance Agency and parallels our commitment to reform the agency by providing exemplary customer service," Dale said.

