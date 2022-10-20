Proposal 2 could change how you vote in Michigan. What to know

Proposal 2 could fundamentally change how Michigan voters cast their ballots for years to come, a prospect that supporters argue would improve voting participation and that opponents contend would hamstring the Legislature.

If approved, the ballot measure would amend the state Constitution to require the creation and expansion of several voting-related policies. That includes creating a window of nine consecutive days for people to vote early and in-person, permanently providing voters with the right to request to vote absentee and requiring ballots coming from overseas or from members of the military are counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

A change like that — enshrining those rights and others in the Constitution — would mean the Michigan Legislature would no longer be able to change those voting laws without an additional constitutional amendment, which would require voter approval.

To proponents, those changes are a necessary step to ensure that voting rights are protected in the state for many years to come — and make access to the ballot easier.

"It does provide what I would call fundamental changes to Michigan's sensible voting," said Khalilah Spencer, board president of Promote the Vote, the group campaigning for passage of Proposal 2. "It also enshrines provisions that, at this point, are really at the whim of the Legislature. It's a mixture of the current rules we have that are working and don't have to be fooled around with and better ones for the future."

Opponents of the constitutional amendment contend it goes too far and will be difficult to change after it passes.

Jeff Litten, executive director of Secure MI Vote, is one of those opponents. Secure MI Vote is a conservative initiative that aims to tighten voter ID laws in the state. Secure MI Vote collected more than 500,000 signatures for several measures that contradict the Promote the Vote effort and hope lawmakers will enact its proposals if Prop 2 fails.

"There are too many issues, and we should let the Legislature do its job with passing laws relating to our elections and not just continue to change our Constitution," Litten said.

How Proposal 2 came to be

Proposal 2 is the product of the "Promote the Vote" campaign, which successfully led a 2018 ballot proposal that allowed for any voter to request an absentee ballot regardless of reason as well as same-day voter registration. In 2018, the ballot proposal won the approval of more than two-thirds of voters.

In the time since that was approved, voters have already taken advantage of the changes, and absentee voting has become more pervasive.

The 2022 initiative aims to go even further in protecting voting rights, advocates said, by securing voting rights in the state Constitution rather than relying on legislative leaders to take action. It is backed by organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, the Michigan chapter of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Michigan and several pro-voting rights groups.

The language in the proposal contradicts several parts of the Secure MI Vote initiative, but Spencer told The Detroit News that was more a result of the two efforts looking to modify the same laws rather than any effort to write a competing proposal.

Promote the Vote submitted more than 669,000 signatures to the state to get the measure on the ballot, well over the 425,059 required.

What Proposal 2 changes

Proposal 2 would create some significant changes for voting law in Michigan, starting with nine days of required in-person early voting with the same rules as Election Day voting. Michigan voters currently can vote with an absentee ballot early by returning their ballot via mail or to their local clerk's office. Detroit and some other cities offer early in-person absentee voting in the days and weekend before each election.

Shifting to early in-person voting would align Michigan with 20 other states that have some form of early voting, including Texas, New York and Florida. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the average number of early in-person days between states is 23, with the shortest range offered being three days and the longest being 46.

Early in-person voting typically starts 30 days before the election, according to the national group.

Michigan's nine days would begin "on the second Saturday before the election and (end) on the Sunday before the election," according to the ballot language. The new early voting would run for "at least eight hours each day," although additional days and hours are permitted at the discretion of a jurisdiction.

If approved, Proposal 3 also would recognize the "fundamental right to vote," including a constitutional right against harassment of voters and against laws or regulations that would deny or "unreasonably burden" the right to vote, according to the amendment.

Other changes include a constitutional requirement that voters can submit just one absentee ballot application and that it, with some exceptions, could cover future elections, ensuring that voters automatically receive absentee ballots. Voters would also be guaranteed the chance to compare signatures and resolve discrepancies if signatures don't match those on the record. Current requirements only note a right for voters to cast a no-excuse absentee ballot for the 40 days before an election.

Additional proposed constitutional requirements would require the state Legislature to fund a system for voters to track their absentee ballots and applications — as opposed to the current system, in which state law says that localities "shall utilize" a ballot tracker if they have access to it. The state would also have to fund a few other things, including prepaid postage for voters to return both absentee ballots.

The ballot proposal also requires the state to provide secure drop boxes for every municipality in which to collect ballots. For cities and towns with more than 15,000 registered voters, the requirement would be at least one box for every 15,000 registered voters. In a city like Detroit, with more than 500,000 registered voters, that would be more than 30 state-funded drop boxes scattered across the city.

An analysis by the Michigan House Fiscal Agency found that the state would have to purchase nearly 700 drop boxes. Price varies depending on the size of the box, but at roughly $3,000 per secure box, the agency estimated the expense to be about $2.1 million, even before ongoing maintenance and replacement costs.

The agency estimated the cost of funding postage for ballots and applications for the next even-year election cycle would be about $4.8 million for that year but also noted that costs would decline over time as fewer people would request absentee ballots each time.

The analysis also noted that a new round of funding from the federal Help America Vote Act, passed in 2002, as well as money from the federal CARES Act could help offset some of the costs the state would incur from Proposal 2 "but would not support the more significant costs to the state for drop boxes and postage."

Other proposed requirements include:

Military and overseas ballots would be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and received within six days of the election, a change from current laws that require ballots to be received by the day of the election.

Election audits must be conducted in public and be conducted by the secretary of state, who would supervise local officials as they work on audits.

"No officer or member of the governing body of a national, state or local political party" can have a role in the direction or supervision of an election audit.

Local governments tasked with running an election would be able to accept charitable donations or in-kind contributions to run an election, at the discretion of that municipality, as long as the donations are publicly disclosed and no contributions are from foreign sources.

If enacted, Prop 2 would also change the state constitution to require voter ID or a signed affidavit verifying a person's identity before voting in person. That is already in place in Michigan law but, like with all elements of the proposal, putting them in the constitution enshrines them more permanently as rights and makes them more difficult to modify later.

In its analysis of the proposal, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy said it's unclear whether the proposal would boost voter turnout in elections.

The Mackinac Center, a free-market think tank based in Midland, also noted the constitutional amendment would be difficult to change in the future and that its interpretation would be left to the state's courts.

"The practical effect of the amendment on how Michigan elections function, however, is not as significant as (the length of the proposal) would suggest," Michael Van Beek and David Guenthner wrote in their analysis for the Mackinac Center. "This is because most of the mandated procedures contained in Proposal 2 already exist in state law or are common practices already in place."

What are people saying about Prop 2?

Polling on the ballot proposal indicates there is voter support for its passage.

A late September statewide poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV (Channel 7) found 70% of respondents said they were in favor of Proposal 2, compared to 14% against it and 16% who had not yet decided.

Polling showed that more voters supported Proposal 2 than the other two proposals on the ballot this year that deal with term limits and abortion rights. The 2018 ballot proposal from Promote the Vote that expanded absentee voting in the state and allowed for same-day voter registration passed with 67% of the vote.

In addition to the Michigan chapters of the ACLU, NAACP and League of Women Voters, the initiative is also supported by several union groups, including the Michigan AFL-CIO, the Michigan Education Association and SEIU Michigan. The Michigan Democratic Party endorsed the effort at its spring convention. Several Democratic politicians have also stated their support for the effort.

Nancy Wang, executive director of Voters Not Politicians, one of the organizations working to support Proposal 2, said the initiative is about ensuring voting rights in a time where they are consistently under attack. She said she had heard arguments that a constitutional amendment went too far but disagreed with them.

"It is work like making sure that just the fundamental right to vote is in our constitution that matters here," she told The News, noting that dozens of bills that would restrict voting in some way had made their way to the Legislature in the past few years.

The initiative also has the support of the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Opponents include organizations like the Michigan Farm Bureau and conservative politicians, including Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican from Clarklake. In an interview with WKHM in Jackson earlier this month, Shirkey noted that changing a constitutional amendment after the fact is a "heavy, heavy, heavy lift" and said he worried about the additional workload it would put on local clerks.

Litten, with Secure MI Vote, also expressed concern about what the changes would mean for clerks.

"Here in southeast Michigan, our clerks might be able to handle those nine days of early voting, but how do we expect a clerk up in Menominee County, for example, where there are maybe 1,000 registered voters in an entire municipality, to handle it?" Litten said.

Municipal clerks are divided on the proposal. Some, including those in Lansing, Traverse City and Ingham County, have come out in support of the proposal.

But the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks isn't taking a stance one way or another, said Adam Wit, Harrison Township clerk and president of the clerks organization.

There is a level of uncertainty in the proposal for clerks about how things will be implemented, and that unknown can be stressful, Wit said.

"Obviously there will be rules and guidelines, but we don't know the specifics of what some of these changes are going to look like," he said. "We can look to other states to get an idea, but Michigan is always just a little bit unique."

Wit recommended that people with questions reach out to their own local clerk, calling individual clerks "an expert on their own community." How the proposal gets implemented in small towns will be different than what it looks like in large cities, and individual clerks can better indicate what it might look like for them, he said.

Some clerks have expressed concern over funding additional days of voting, Wit said, but those concerns stem largely from fears that elections work is already underfunded.

"There's been a lot of conversation about the addition in Prop 2 of outside grant funding to support elections," Wit said. "If every election is funded properly in the first place, we don't have to worry about that."

