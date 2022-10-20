University of Michigan to create independent office to handle sexual misconduct

University of Michigan will be creating an independent ethics and compliance office that reports to the Board of Regents and the president's office, the university's new president announced Thursday.

UM President Santa Ono said this is a part of UM's first steps to transform the institution. Ono said he has heard concerns about how UM handles compliance issues and wants to change that.

"I see this as an opportunity to widen our focus on an institutional basis," Ono said at Thursday's Board of Regents meeting. "I want to support the many efforts already underway and the staff who do this amazing work every day. ... This will be one more step to keeping our community safe."

Ono is seeking input from faculty, staff, students and the university community about how to best structure this office.

Regent Denise Ilitch said this office "fulfills a critical need for the university."

The office will dually report to Ono and, when necessary, the vice president and general counsel. It also will report regularly to the full board. It will examine trends, processes, areas of concern and overall ethics and compliance issues.

"There is a need for independence and safe reporting," Ilitch said. "This announcement, changes we've already implemented and President Ono's leadership gives me enormous confidence in our future."

Regent Chairperson Paul Brown thanked Ono for making this ethics and compliance office one of his first matters of business at UM. He said it's a demonstration that Ono is listening to the community.

Read more:

This office came as one of the recommendations from Guidepost Solutions, a consulting firm that provided recommendations to UM after the sex abuse scandal involving late UM doctor Robert Anderson.

Brad Dizik of Guidepost Solutions told The Detroit News last month in reference to Michigan State University that, as a best practice, the office should have an executive officer who would report to the governing board about university ethics and compliance priorities and performance.

This is the best way to ensure accountability and transparency around sexual misconduct, Dizik said.

The UM faculty association has lobbied UM for this office, as has Ilitch, who said at a May Regents meeting that this office would help restore the community's trust in the university, but some administrators have raised concerns.

At a May Board of Regents meeting, Ilitch said three firms that have offered guidance in changing policies noted issues with a lack of accountability throughout the university, fear of retaliation that leads to reluctance to come forward, a culture of silence and "siloing of information" in the school.

She said it was critical that UM implement the recommended ethics and compliance office so the community has a safe place to report sexual misconduct. She expressed displeasure that administrators and deans did not immediately support the idea. A memorandum the board received in May stated some administrators "don't see a compliance problem at UM," Ilitch said.

"History has shown otherwise," Ilitch said at the May meeting. "Is this a red flag? Why is there such opposition to this recommendation by our hired experts? ... It is critical that we implement an office of ethics ... to properly structure ourselves so our new president has the greatest likelihood of success."

Ono started at UM this month. He came from the University of British Columbia.

This office is just one of the changes UM has made since Anderson's abuse of more than a 1,000 men over the span of several decades came to light. The university created a 30-member team to address and prevent sexual misconduct as a part of a settlement in a federal lawsuit filed by student Josephine Graham. The lawsuit didn't seek money, but instead asked for a change in university policies. Graham alleged the university does not maintain or properly enforce sufficient policies or procedures for preventing and responding to sexual misconduct on campus.

kberg@detroitnews.com