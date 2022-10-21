Task force to review Michigan's residential youth facilities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created a task force that would review Michigan's slate of youth residential facilities and make recommendations to improve them, her office announced Thursday.

The Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will work as an advisory body within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the department that oversees the state's child welfare system.

The committee will work across state departments to "implement evidence-based practices in areas of need, explore solutions to increase juvenile access to behavioral health beds, and ensure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system have the resources and opportunities to succeed," the Governor's Office said in a news release.

MDHHS Department Director Elizabeth Hertel, Executive Director of the Children's Services Agency Demetrius Starling, or someone they designate in their place, will sit on the committee alongside representatives who work in juvenile justice and residential facilities, and defense attorneys; family court administrators, judges; local and tribal governments; mental and behavioral health; and people who have lived in the juvenile justice residential system.

Michigan faces a shortage of housing placements for youth in state care, including traditional foster care homes, residential treatment facilities and psychiatric hospitals.

The issue was highlighted in August when The Detroit News reported on the cases of two Macomb County boys in the foster care system who were held in a hospital emergency department for weeks as they waited for another placement.

The story highlighted a "very pervasive" problem in Michigan's health and child welfare systems, which is a dearth of behavioral and psychiatric treatment programs for Michigan children, Hertel said in a court hearing in August.

The committee will help Michigan officials address "the acute lack of appropriate juvenile residential beds," said Michigan Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Clement. She said judges have a critical need for places to send children who have high needs.

“This crisis is profound, and Michigan must take every possible step to make sure safe and effective placements are available for the long term," she said. "Anything less is unacceptable. Most importantly, I stress that funding for such placements is only part of the solution. We must have high, evidence-based standards, a commitment to continuous improvement in quality, ways to measure progress, alternatives to out-of-home placements, and a plan to make sure we are effectively allocating resources to build the nation’s safest, most effective, juvenile residential placement system."

