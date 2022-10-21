Tips sought to find missing Michigan family of 4

Authorities are seeking tips to find a family of four missing from west Michigan since last weekend.

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano and their sons, Noah and Brandon, have not been seen or heard from since Sunday morning in Fremont, in Newaygo County, Michigan State Police said in a statement.

Relatives told investigators the absence was uncharacteristic.

"On Sunday, Tony was exhibiting paranoid behaviors," state police said. "Since that time, their cell phones have been turned off, they left family pets and a family member who requires full-time care, unattended."

Anthony John Cirigliano, 51, is described as 5-foot-6, 180 pounds, with brown hair.

His wife, also 51, is 5-foot-9, 120 pounds, with blond hair and glasses.

Brandon Cirigliano, 19, is 5-foot-8, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Noah Cirigliano, 15, is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Both teens are autistic, state police said.

Fremont Police Department Chief Tim Rodwell said Tony Cirigliano called 911 just after midnight Sunday and two officers went to his home, Wood TV 8 reported. In the 911 call provided to the station, he can be heard talking about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He said he wanted to speak with someone with the Fremont Police Department and wanted to talk to U.S. authorities.

“Yes, everyone is OK, but I need the Fremont Police Department … I need some police protection immediately,” he told the 911 operator, the TV station reported.

The family is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with a Michigan license plate number of DJL1982.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at (231) 924-2400 or 911.