Whitmer, Dixon addressing the Detroit Economic Club today

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are making separate appearances mid-day Friday at a Detroit Economic Club meeting.

WDIV’s Christy McDonald is interviewing both candidates separately on stage at MotorCity Casino and Hotel.

The hour-long program begins at noon.

Whitmer and Dixon spared over pandemic restrictions, abortion, gun control and support for law enforcement during their first televised debate on Oct. 13 in Grand Rapids.

The two rivals are scheduled to square off in a second and final debate at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University.

WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) will carry that one-hour debate live. The Fox affiliates in Grand Rapids (WXMI) and Lansing (WSYM) also will broadcast the next debate.

