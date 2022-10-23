Fremont family found in Wisconsin a week after being reported missing

A family from Fremont, a city north of Grand Rapids, that has been missing for a week has been found in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, left their home unexpectedly without telling any other family members on Oct. 16, according to Fremont police.

The department updated its Facebook post on Sunday saying the family had been successfully located and told The News they are safe.

Relatives of the Cirigliano family had not heard from them or seen them, which they described as uncharacteristic behavior.

Michigan State Police detectives assisted Fremont Police in the missing persons investigation and said the Ciriglianos turned off their cellphones and left their pets and a family member who requires full-time care unattended last Sunday.

Tony Cirigliano was also exhibiting paranoid behaviors on Sunday and other family members were very concerned about their missing relatives, police said. The family stopped at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula on Monday morning, according to a report from WoodTV.

hmackay@detroitnews.com