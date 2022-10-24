Jury to begin deliberations in Jackson Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

Jackson — Jurors in Jackson County will begin deliberations Tuesday morning to determine if three Michigan men are guilty of providing material support to terrorists in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

These three men — Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico — are founders and early members of militia group the Wolverine Watchmen, which prosecutors allege helped to train Adam Fox and Barry Croft, the two convicted ringleaders in the kidnapping plot.

"They promoted terrorism, they sought out terrorists and when they found them, they trained them," Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani said. "(Wolverine Watchmen) was a blueprint for Adam Fox to learn from."

They are charged with providing material support to terrorists, gang membership and possession of a weapon while committing a felony. The trial began Oct. 3 and jurors have spent two weeks listening to each side present testimony in the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan.

Prosecutors and the three defense attorneys gave their closing statements Monday. Deliberations will begin Tuesday after Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson gives the jury their instructions.

Though all three men were present for most of the case, Morrison and Musico were absent Monday because Morrison tested positive for COVID-19 and Musico was symptomatic. Musico is Morrison’s father-in-law and they live together, so they attended closing arguments virtually.

Prosecutors have to prove that Bellar, Morrison and Musico provided material support to Fox and Croft. The supportive aspects Doddamani pulled from the statute included training, facilities, personnel and intangible property. They did this knowing Fox or Croft would use the support to plan or prepare to commit an act of terrorism, she said.

Doddamani said Bellar provided medical and firearms training, Musico provided facilities and personnel and Morrison provided facilities, personnel and advice to Fox, in particular. Morrison taught Fox about operation security, vetting potential members, recruiting and how to run a firearms training, Doddamani said.

The FBI infiltrated the militia and was able to take down the plot before any violence occurred. In all, 12 men were charged in federal, Jackson County and Antrim County courts.

"Terrorist attacks and mass shootings, they don’t happen in a vacuum," Doddamani said during closing arguments Monday. "There's a buildup to these kinds of events."

The difference in this case is that police and prosecutors were able to stop the plotted terrorist act before it happened, Doddamani said. People reported the warning signs early, instead of them slowly trickling out after the act, she said.

Bellar, Morrison and Musico’s trial is Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office's first test of the strength of their case against the seven men charged in state court. The U.S. Attorney's Office handled the federal cases, which are largely wrapped up.

All three defense attorneys said prosecutors did not prove their case and that nothing Bellar, Morrison and Musico did was a crime. The men did not know Fox and Croft's plan to kidnap the governor, and everything they did was protected under the First and Second Amendment, said Kareem Johnson, Musico's attorney.

Musico's plan never wavered, Johnson said. He wanted to get a warrant or have sheriff's departments get a warrant and arrest politicians he believed were breaking the law, Johnson said.

"That plan, as unrealistic as it may be, is lawful," Johnson said.

Bellar left to form his own group, his attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick said. This group was strictly defensive, formed sometime after he attended a meeting with Fox in the basement at the Vac Shack, where Fox lived and worked. Bellar walked out of that meeting and mentioned Fox was "crazy," Kirkpatrick said.

The day after Bellar got home from a training in Wisconsin with Fox and Croft, he messaged Fox on Facebook about a Michigan sheriff they should reach out to to try to get a warrant, Kirkpatrick said. This was the last communication Bellar had with Fox and Croft. Several weeks later, he left the state to move to South Carolina to live with his dad.

"There's no showing whatsoever that anything (Bellar) provided was material," Kirkpatrick said.

By the time Fox and Croft started plotting to kidnap Whitmer in August and September, the Wolverine Watchmen had basically dissolved, Johnson said, as some members were sick of the drama between Morrison and his wife.

Morrison had "disappeared," missing trainings and not responding to messages, because of domestic problems, his attorney, Leonard Ballard, said. His "balls were in his wife's purse," Ballard said one witness described it. He was more like a LARPer — a phrase the Watchmen used disparagingly to describe people who were just role-playing — than someone who was actually involved and committed to a plan, Ballard said.

At one point, Fox told a confidential FBI informant that "Joe doesn't know the plan and if he did he probably wouldn't be down for it," Ballard said.

Fox pulled several Wolverine Watchmen members — but not Bellar, Morrison or Musico — into a new group that went deep into the kidnap plot, Johnson said. Bellar, Morrison and Musico didn't provide these members; the men chose to go with Fox, he said.

Doddamani argued that despite the defense attorneys' claims that the three men did not know Fox and Croft’s plan to kidnap Whitmer, all three men knew Fox was interested in committing violence and were OK with it.

"These three defendants had been pushing toward violence for months," Doddamani said. "Even if they weren’t going to do an act of terrorism themselves, they were more than happy and willing to help someone else."

The jurors do not know the results of the federal trials against ringleaders Fox and Croft, who were convicted of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction during their second trial after the first ended in a mistrial; Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, who were acquitted; and Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy.

Bellar, Morrison and Musico’s attorneys told Wilson the jurors should know about these results, but Wilson said it would be prejudicial to prosecutors.

The AG's case rested heavily on Bellar, Morrison and Musico's own words, from audio messages, Facebook posts, text messages and audio recorded by one of the FBI's confidential informants. All three defense attorneys argued that prosecutors cherry-picked messages to use and often left out important context.

