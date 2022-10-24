Metro Detroit sees gas prices drop again, fall below $4 a gallon

Gas prices continue to fall in Metro Detroit, dropping 16-cent a gallon this week, bringing prices below $4 a gallon on average, a price many haven't seen since September.

Michigan's average decrease of 16 cents since last week, according to AAA in a news release Monday, shows places such as Metro Detroit and Traverse City experiencing prices below $4 a gallon. Gas Buddy records pump prices as low as $3.19 at a BP station in Milan, $3.27 at a BP in Detroit and $3.35 at a BP in Dearborn on Monday morning.

Statewide, Michiganians are still paying more than $4 a gallon, at $4.05 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is 17 cents more than September's price and more than 75 cents more than this time last year.

The auto group rated Michigan No. 7 in a list of states with the largest decrease in weekly gas prices. The nation's average has also decreased about 10 cents since last week and currently sits at $3.79 per gallon which the auto club attributes to fluctuating oil prices and low demand for gasoline.

"If demand continues to remain low, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump prices continue to come down," Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson, said in a release Monday.

Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.92 per gallon, which is 60 cents morethan this same time last year.

Motorists are currently paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, an increase of about $9 from 2021's highest price last November.

AAA reports the most expensive gas prices are in Marquette ($4.24), Jackson ($4.22) and Saginaw ($4.18). The least expensive prices are in Metro Detroit ($3.92), Traverse City ($3.96), Ann Arbor ($4.07).