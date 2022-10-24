State police: Death of man, wife at SW Mich. home 'suspicious'

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and his wife in Howard Township near Niles in Cass County, officials said Monday.

They are calling their deaths "suspicious."

Troopers with the state police post in Niles were called at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 1100 block ofShady Shores Drive in the township. They arrived and found a 46-year-old deceased woman outside of the home with gunshot wounds. Troopers also found a 42-year-old man inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Investigators later confirmed with family members that the two victims were husband and wife. They also determined the couple had lived at the home for at least two years.

Detectives interviewed neighbors who said multiple gunshots were heard coming from the home between 8:30-9 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the state police's Niles Post at (269) 683-4411 or MichianaCrime Stoppers at 1 (800) 342-7867.

