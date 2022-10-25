AAA pushes to expand move-over laws, broaden Michigan's policy

AAA is launching a campaign to implement and broaden "move-over" laws that require drivers to slow down and veer around disabled vehicles on the side of the road, including Michigan, which has a policy but it only applies to slowing down for emergency vehicles.

AAA reports that about 25% of motorists nationwide don't know about move-over laws in their own states. Michigan has its own move-over law, requiring drivers to slow down to 10 mph below the posted speed limit and move over to an open lane when approaching a stationary authorized vehicle with flashing, rotating, or oscillating lights.

"For years, Slow Down, Move Over efforts have focused on emergency responders, and it’s critical that we continue to protect these individuals who come to the aid of motorists," said Scott VerBracken, Vice President of Automotive Services for AAA. "But as motorists get flat tires, break down, run out of gas, or find themselves otherwise in trouble at the roadside, they also face the dangerous elements of high-speed traffic and need the same protection."

Drivers kill almost 350 people standing outside a disabled vehicle every year and 97% of drivers stopped on the side of the road report they are concerned about vehicles passing at high speeds, according to an AAA news release.

The "Move Over for Me" campaign will aim to educate people about move-over laws, broaden them and get one passed in every state and the District of Columbia, the news release said.

Michigan's move-over law applies to authorized emergency vehicles from police, fire, rescue, ambulance and road service agencies. AAA is asking drivers to slow down and move over for all motorists with disabled vehicles on the roadside with their hazard lights on in addition to first responders.

The "Move Over for Me" campaign launched in October and features messaging with familiar roadside scenarios like getting a flat tire, having engine trouble and running out of gas. The initiative's message is visible on social media and service vehicles, at community events, in the Auto Club Group’s AAA Living magazine and in AAA retail facilities.

AAA and the Towing and Recovery Association of America are also working to establish a national Move Over Law Day through a federal resolution. One tow truck driver is killed every other week while providing roadside assistance and a national day would remind motorists to pay attention and move over for others on the side of the road, according to the AAA news release.

The AAA Auto Club Group is hosting an event at their Dearborn headquarters on Nov. 15 to highlight the importance of Michigan's move-over law featuring first responders from several agencies.

