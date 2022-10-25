Barack Obama records TV ad promoting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Lansing — Former President Barack Obama is attempting to boost Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign with a TV ad promoting the Democratic candidate two weeks before Election Day.

The Democratic Governors Association's Put Michigan First announced the commercial on Tuesday, allowing a Whitmer ally, who carried the battleground state in presidential elections in 2008 and 2012, to argue on her behalf. The ad will run on TV, digital platforms and radio, according to the organization.

On Nov. 8, Michigan voters will decide whether to grant Whitmer a second four-year term or replace her with Republican Tudor Dixon, a political commentator from Norton Shores. Whitmer has maintained a lead in most public polling, but the race appears to be tightening and gaining more national attention in its final days.

In the new 30-second clip, Obama, a Democrat who served two terms as president, speaks directly to the camera, labeling Whitmer "Michigan tough" and someone "who doesn't back down."

"Gov. Whitmer is creating opportunities for all Michiganders to get ahead," he says. "We can’t let up. The stakes are too high."

Obama is expected to visit Michigan on Saturday to campaign for Whitmer in person.

Whitmer and Dixon will participate in their second and final debate of the campaign at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Oakland County. The event will air on WXYZ-TV.

Over the last three months, former President Donald Trump, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have campaigned for Dixon in Michigan.

