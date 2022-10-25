Feds arrest Ypsi man in rare FBI counterintelligence probe

Detroit — FBI agents Tuesday arrested a federal employee who lied about working for the Taiwanese Navy and using the COVID pandemic as cover to move to Taiwan, according to a criminal case unsealed in federal court.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration employee Yifei Chu, 57, of Ypsilanti, was charged with making false statements about his contacts with the Taiwanese Navy and falsifying documents while applying for a security clearance. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The 32-page criminal complaint details a rare local investigation involving members of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division, which investigates, exposes and tries to prevent national security threats from foreign intelligence services and other intelligence activities. The investigation involves multiple lies revealed after federal investigators searched Chu's emails and other electronic devices and discovered prolonged contact with members of the Taiwanese Navy.

Chu, who also is known as Philip Chu, is expected to make an initial appearance later Tuesday in federal court in Detroit.

The investigation emerged in December 2020 after Chu, a naturalized U.S. citizen, applied for a three-year assignment working for the U.S. Navy in the Office of Naval Research Global at the U.S. embassy in Singapore.

The position requires a secret sercurity clearance. During the application process, Chu made false statements, including during an interview with background investigators and in an affidavit, according to an FBI special agent's affidavit filed in federal court.

Those false statements included Chu failing to dislcose extensive contacts with Taiwanese naval officials and a Taiwanese company, including that he had been hired as a consultant on a classified naval project, according to the affidavit.

Chu also concealed that he lived in Taiwan for about 11 months from 2020-21 without his supervisors' knowledge.

"They believed Chu worked remotely from his residence in Michigan during the 11-month period he was in Taiwan," The FBI special agent wrote.

Come back to www.detroitnews.com for more on this developing story