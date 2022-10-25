Pontiac man accused of shooting Lyft driver arraigned on murder charge

A Pontiac man was arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver last Friday.

Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, was arraigned in Pontiac's 50th District Court on charges of open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street around 5:15 a.m. Friday in response to a car crash. They discovered a Nissan Versa on the curb between a utility pole and a street sign and the victim, 49-year-old Dina Terrell, in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. The Eastpointe resident was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

“This is shocking and violent tragedy,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release. “This poor victim is lost to her loving family, and the responsible person should be held fully accountable. Random violence will never be tolerated.”

Terrell had been working as a rideshare driver at the time of the incident. While en route to the scene deputies received reports that a man was spotted running away from it. The Lyft app on the victim's cellphone was running with directions to an address on the northeast side of Pontiac and detectives were able to find more evidence near Hollywood and South Merrimac with the help of a K-9 search, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect was taken into custody on Friday without incident. He was recently employed at a retail store in Rochester Hills but left his job, police said.

Phillips is being held in the Oakland County jail without bond. If convicted of murder he could face up to life in prison. Phillips is scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on Nov. 3.

